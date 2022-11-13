Santa Fe repeats as Class 4A State Champions

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second straight year, Santa Fe High School is the winner of the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship.

The Raiders (29-2) took down Academy of the Holy Names (22-5) in four sets to claim their second consecutive state title.

Santa Fe defeated Academy of the Holy Names in the 2021 State Semifinals before going on to win its first crown in school history.

Jalyn Stout, who paced the Raiders this season with more than 450 kills and 40 aces, played a pivotal role in the victory, including the match-winning kill to close out the victory in style.

