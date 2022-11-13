Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida.

Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money.

This organization has 3 campaigns in this area including Alachua, Gilchrest, Dixie, Levy, Columbia and Marion counties.

TV20 is also a drop-off location here in Gainesville.

Below are some links for the various counties the campaigns are in.

Alachua/Tri-County: https://newberry-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

Columbia County: https://lake-city-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

Marion County: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3

