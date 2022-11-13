UF women’s basketball team routs UNC Asheville, 86-40

Gators smother Bulldogs defensively, force 35 turnovers
Florida stays unbeaten
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It might take a while to get a sense for what kind of team the new-look UF women’s basketball squad is going to be. So far, the Gators are dominant with depth and defense.

Florida moved to 2-0 with Sunday afternoon’s blowout of UNC Asheville, 86-40. The Gators came up with 20 steals and forced 35 Bulldog turnovers in the victory. Florida led, 37-23 at halftime and started the third quarter on a 15-2 run to pull away. The Gaotrs outscored the Bulldogs in the quarter, 27-9.

For the second straight game, reserve Leilani Correa led a balacned scoring effort, scoring 17 points. Four other Gators reached double figures: KK Deans (13), Ra Shaya Kyle (11 points, 15 rebounds), Nina Rickards (11), and Jordyn Merritt (10). Deans led the defensive effort with five steals.

Florida faces a test on Wednesday when it travels to Florida State. The Seminoles reached 3-0 on Sunday witha 75-70 win over Georgia State.

