University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate.

UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game.

The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for students, alumni, and community members.

“The display of hate at the Florida-Georgia game was really upsetting to many in our community,” said UF Hillel’s executive director Rabbi Jonah Zinn. “We’re trying to come together now that we’re at our next home game to rally the community to say that we’re going to be a place that is loving and inclusive of all free from hate.”

The “Chomp hate” campaign included shirts, stickers for the community, and a video emphasizing solidarity during the game’s first quarter. Some UF fraternities and sororities also showed their support through “Chomp hate” lawn signs.

Organizers plan to incorporate the “Chomp hate” campaign into future events.

