Williston loses perfect season to Wildwood in state playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston enjoyed an undefeated regular season, but couldn’t extend their winning streak to 11 games after suffering a 46-35 defeat to Wildwood in the Regioin Quarterfinals of the Class 1A Rural state playoffs.

After the Red Devils (10-1) punted on the first drive of the game, the Wildcats (8-2) took the advantage to draw first blood.

It all started when Jamari Dickens found Vernell Brown for a 30-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Williston found its groove the following drive to march down the field, where Shamon Coleman found Edariyon Wesley for a Red Devils touchdown to draw the game even, 7-7.

Next Wildcats possesion, Dickens earned his 2nd touchdown of the game off play-action, he threw a pass to Dedrick Grady who scored to make it, 14-7.

Williston tied the game up on the first play of the 2nd quarter, by handing it off to Kyree Edwards who shook off a number of tacklers on his way to the endzone for his first touchdown of the night. That leveled the game, 14-14.

Wildwood answered right back marching down the field and into the endzone as Dickens handed off to Vincent Brown Jr to go back up 20-14.

After a Williston fumble and recovery by Wildwood, Dickens hooked up with Zechariah Poyser to go up two possesions.

Williston then answered before halftime with Coleman finding Edwards for his 2nd touchdown of the night to bring the score back to a one possesion game.

The difference in the contest was big plays by Wildwood. The Wildcats scored six more on the first play of the second half, as Dickens went airborn to Grady for a 73-yard touchdown. Wildwood won the game by 11 points marking the first loss this season by Williston and ending their season.

In Class 2A Suburban, Dunnellon also saw their season come to an end after falling 52-6 to Cocoa.

