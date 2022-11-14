Alachua County school officials will host a transportation job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will hold a transportation job fair on Monday.

They are looking to specifically recruit school bus drivers.

The fair will be held at the district office in Gainesville.

They will start the fair at 4:30 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted and jobs offered on the spot.

Starting pay is $17.37 an hour plus benefits that include free health insurance.

To qualify, an applicant must be 21 years of age or older, hold a valid driver’s license, and have a safe driving record as well as pass a background check and drug test.

