Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Ocala after he was hit by a car while lying next to his bicycle along the side of the road.

Ocala Police Officers say a 67-year-old man was hit near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Officers say a witness saw the bicyclist laying down in the southbound lane next to his bike. One vehicle was able to swerve around the man but a vehicle behind it hit the bicyclist.

The man was trauma alerted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

