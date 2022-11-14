‘Black films matter’ organizers host ‘Wakanda in the park’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A group of organizers with ‘Black films matter’ invited people to Celebration Pointe to celebrate the latest black film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

The “Wakanda in the park” event brought out people to enjoy face painting, music, and a private screening of the film.

The event is meant to highlight a wide variety of black films.

“We usually try to do films that depict the multi-dimensionality of black people,” said Co-founder Trey Ford. “A lot of times we’re cast as the help or as the sidekick. No matter what genre the film is, if it’s black-directed and it shows representation across the board and in the cast, that’s what we try to specialize in.

Organizers asked the people who attended to wear white or traditional African attire to honor the late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Co-founder Aaron Daye said seeing representation in the first ‘Black Panther’ film encouraged this event.

“We were instantly hooked when we saw the trailer and so that kind of sparked the idea of trying to convert ‘Gainesville Black Wall Street’ into ‘Black Films Matter’ and try to have more of an impact on the community.”

