Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department.

According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed to be a nonprofit organization to “produce information for everyone’s benefit.” Department officials say they were misled by a company using an unexpected tactic.

Those who receive a bill with the department’s information should not pay it.

