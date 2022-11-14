Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department.
According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed to be a nonprofit organization to “produce information for everyone’s benefit.” Department officials say they were misled by a company using an unexpected tactic.
Those who receive a bill with the department’s information should not pay it.
