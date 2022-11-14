Florida migrant flights lawsuit dismissed, door open for new suit

Judge John Cooper did, however, advise plaintiffs how to recraft the legal complaint so the case can move forward
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A Leon County Circuit Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator who alleges state-funded flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts violated the Florida Constitution and another law.

Judge John Cooper did, however, advise plaintiffs how to recraft the legal complaint so the case can move forward. Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation last week filed a motion disputing the allegations and arguing that State Senator Jason Pizzo did not show he had legal standing to pursue the case.

Pizzo filed the lawsuit Sept. 22 in Leon County circuit court, about a week after a state contractor flew about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, from Texas to Massachusetts. The two flights started in San Antonio, stopped in the northwest Florida community of Crestview, and then went on to Massachusetts. Pizzo spoke to reporters following Monday’s hearing.

“They have got to pick a side,” State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from Miami Beach. “They have got to say that they weren’t unauthorized aliens, they were just asylum-seekers signing a release form for a free trip to Martha’s Vineyard or they have to say they’re unauthorized aliens in which case, it specifically says you can’t do that. "

DeSantis has long battled the Biden administration about immigration policy, and lawmakers included 12 million dollars in this year’s state budget “for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law.”

Part of the controversy about the flights is that the DeSantis administration used Florida money to fly migrants from Texas. But the DeSantis administration contends the flights were legal because they went from Florida to Massachusetts, after the stop in Crestview.

