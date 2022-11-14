Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida.

His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell.

He did something similar last year but wanted to expand so he began cooking at the start of November and will continue until December 24th.

Although he says it will most likely extend past the holidays, “I’m going to go beyond that. I just feel like this is the perfect time of year for families that want to be loved, so me here at Sonny’s and our company I-Serve is willing to serve people and that’s really important to me” said Snell.

The meal includes turkey, sides, dessert and bread.

Along with helping those in need, Snell said he is doing it for family reasons, “My dad was very giving and around this time last year he passed away. In his memory I want to do something that he would be proud of me for so I thought this is the best way to do it.”

Snell, alongside leaders at Sonny’s and his church, will cook and personally deliver the meals to the families.

Snell has already provided for 80 families.

To hit that 125 goal he asks people to message his social media accounts.

Instagram: @relationshipribs

Twitter: @theebigbossSS

