Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

Tyeisha Gould, 37(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.

According to the arrest report, Tyeisha Gould, 37, approached the group and used a shovel to break up the fight. The victims were hit multiple times with the shovel. Deputies saw multiple cuts on the victims believed to be caused by the shovel attack.

Gould denied using the shovel in the fight. Deputies say a shovel matching the description the victims gave was found in the entryway of Gould’s home.

The victims also claim Gould hit a vehicle windshield with her hand cracking it.

Gould was booked in the Alachua County Jail on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief.

