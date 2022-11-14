Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake

Hill brought out the rake after her and the victim got into an argument.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake.

Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter.

Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument.

The victim told officers that Hill hit him in the face with an open hand.

RELATED: Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

After, Hill then took a rake and began hitting the victim’s windshield and hood several times, cracking the glass.

Hill is charged with misdemeanor, simple battery, and criminal mischief.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

Latest News

Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake
Just before 6:15 p.m., near the 1400 block of NW 27th Ave., a 67-year-old male bicyclist was...
Bicyclist hit and killed on 27th Avenue in Ocala
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
Bicyclist killed in vehicle crash in Ocala