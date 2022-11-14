Gainesville woman behind bars for attacking man with rake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after attacking a victim with a rake.

Gainesville police officers arrested Victoria Hill, 26, late Sunday night at SW 26th Ter.

Police say that Hill and the victim got into an argument.

The victim told officers that Hill hit him in the face with an open hand.

After, Hill then took a rake and began hitting the victim’s windshield and hood several times, cracking the glass.

Hill is charged with misdemeanor, simple battery, and criminal mischief.

