Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigates after Bell woman shoots man

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office officials are confirming details about a shooting that occurred last week in Bell.

Deputies say the incident happened on Friday around 2 p.m. off Northwest 52nd Street. They say the shooting was domestic. A woman is suspected of shooting a man.

The victim is expected to recover.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and say they will release additional details in the coming days.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.