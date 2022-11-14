Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigates after Bell woman shoots man

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office officials are confirming details about a shooting that occurred last week in Bell.

Deputies say the incident happened on Friday around 2 p.m. off Northwest 52nd Street. They say the shooting was domestic. A woman is suspected of shooting a man.

The victim is expected to recover.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and say they will release additional details in the coming days.

