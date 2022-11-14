Hundreds of people traveled miles to honor men and women who served our county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - American Hometown Veterans Assist organization hosted its 22nd annual “Bikers on parade” event to help raise funds for local veterans and first responders.

Bikers gathered in Gainesville and rode out to Newberry to raise money for veterans who need help transitioning from active duty into civilian life.

AHVA focuses on the financial and mental health of veterans and first responders. They paid a special tribute to those a part of the ‘22-a-day movement’. According to veterans administration statistics, 22 veterans a day commit suicide.

“There are some in this audience right now who may need help in the days, months, and years to come,” said AHMV Board member Tom Lynch. “It’s great to see the veterans and non-veterans come out and help us to continue to build the awareness around the veterans’ needs when they transition from active duty into civilian life.”

Newberry commissioner and former combat veteran Mark Clark said the recognition is the least the community can do to honor those who served.

“It’s an honorable thing because the vietnam veterans came back and didn’t get the same honor that we’re receiving today for all of our veterans,” said Clark. “I think the country is coming together and recognize all of our veterans for what they do and what they have fought for and the freedoms they fought for for this country.”

Organizers say all the funds raised will help the needs of veterans and first responders within a 100-mile radius of Gainesville.

