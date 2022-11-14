Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.

The pilot attempted to make it to the St. Augustine airport but was forced to land on the beach. On approach, he noticed people and veered right landing along the shore and flipping the plane.

Troopers say the pilot wasn’t hurt in the crash.

