Lake City Police seize over 300 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police say about 340 grams of fentanyl are now off the street.

Officers say Joshua Diston, 20, pressed the fentanyl into pills so that it would look like ibuprofen.

He is now behind bars on a drug trafficking charge.

Police pulled him over on Saturday night on NW Wilson Street near the intersection of Dixie Avenue after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officers say the drugs were during the traffic stop.

