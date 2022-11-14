MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a teenager found dead with gunshot wounds at a cemetery near Reddick. The sheriff’s office has upgraded the suspicious death to a homicide investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports that Kenneth Carr, 16, was found dead at the Campground Cemetery on Wednesday on Northwest 130th Street. Carr had been reported missing in the days before his death.

Major Crimes detectives say Carr was shot and killed. They are investigating the case as a homicide. Detectives ask anyone with information to call (352) 369-6806. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867). When calling CrimeStoppers, please reference 22-63 in your tip.

