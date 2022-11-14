Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Play of the week
Play of the week(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Jametrius Pringle of Bradford runs the opening kickoff all the way back
  • Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson fires to Camdon Firer on the first play from scrimmage
  • Suwannee’s Javarion Smith makes the circus catch for the TD
  • Chiefland’s Donovan Minichello takes the sweep and goes 73 yards
  • Kyree Edwards of Williston keeps his balance, reaches the end zone

