Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- Jametrius Pringle of Bradford runs the opening kickoff all the way back
- Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson fires to Camdon Firer on the first play from scrimmage
- Suwannee’s Javarion Smith makes the circus catch for the TD
- Chiefland’s Donovan Minichello takes the sweep and goes 73 yards
- Kyree Edwards of Williston keeps his balance, reaches the end zone
