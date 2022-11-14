Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

Jametrius Pringle of Bradford runs the opening kickoff all the way back

Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson fires to Camdon Firer on the first play from scrimmage

Suwannee’s Javarion Smith makes the circus catch for the TD

Chiefland’s Donovan Minichello takes the sweep and goes 73 yards

Kyree Edwards of Williston keeps his balance, reaches the end zone

