GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, there will be a fashion show, and the fundraiser is sure to be fun while supporting a great cause.

Tv20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us more about Rock the Runway.

TRENDING: ‘Black films matter’ organizers host ‘Wakanda in the park’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.