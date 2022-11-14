Russell Report: Florida Gators see bowl eligibility after dominating Gamecocks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team is now bowl eligible after crushing South Carolina at home last weekend in Florida’s last home game of the year. The ground game was dominant and frankly, it’s hard to believe Carolina has won six games because they just don’t seem to have a lot of game breaking talent on either side of the ball. Conversely with Florida, you are starting to see improvement most everywhere. A good way to send fans and seniors out this year.

Up next a road trip to Vandy where the Commodores broke a 26-game losing streak in SEC games by beating Kentucky on the road. If you’re a Gator fan, doesn’t it just gall you to think your team lost to the Wildcats, a team that has now allowed quarterback Will Levis to be sacked 40 times this year? Vandy started junior Mike Wright at quarterback, and he responded by throwing for 184 yards and a score while running for 126 yards and another score. Very Anthony Richardson like numbers. Both these teams have momentum when they collide on Saturday and don’t look now, but Vandy is also playing for bowl eligibility.

The College Football Playoff picture got a little more clear, as losses by Oregon and UCLA knocked them out of contention. And how about UCF, getting a big win at Tulane that gives them an inside track to a big-time bowl game. And don’t look now but FSU is playing its best ball of the season after they crushed Syracuse on the road 38-3 as the Semis move to 7 and 3 on the year. That game in Tallahassee next week might really be something to watch!

Finally, very quietly, baseball great Pete Rose wrote another letter to the Commissioner, asking him to be reinstated to the game so he can be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a place he clearly belongs in if you’re talking purely numbers. But it’s not that simple. Rose was banned for life in a settlement he agreed to with then Commissioner Bart Giamatti in 1989 after betting on baseball while he was managing the Cincinnati Reds. The door was never completely shut for Rose, but Commissioner Rob Manfred denied Rose when he asked for reinstatement in 2015. Is it time, at age 81, to forgive and forget? If voters are not allowing steroid era players into the Hall, how can you allow someone in who bet on the game while he was managing? It’ll be interesting to see if the hit king will get in or suffer yet another swing and a miss. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

