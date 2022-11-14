The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It will be a busy day right off the bat as the Lake Shore Hospital Authority will meet to consider ratifying a contract for emergency medical physicians at Lake Shore to use part of the currently empty hospital facility.

Monday night, the Newberry City Commission meets to consider an open container ordinance similar to one in Gainesville.

Gainesville city commissioners have a special meeting Tuesday, but on Thursday will consider a controversial proposal to rezone large property along US 441 and SR 121 for a mixed-use development.

On Friday, Florida Realtors releases home sales figures for the month of October. Will the new numbers take a hit thanks to rising mortgage rates? We’ll find out.

