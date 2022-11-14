Young girl hit by car in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car last night.

A Gainesville police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd Street and NW 5th Place around 7:45 pm.

An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit her.

She rolled onto the Toyota Corolla and broke the windshield, getting scraped up from the glass.

She was transported to UF Shands Hospital with minor injuries.

