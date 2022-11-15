Activists plan GPD protest as Gainesville city leaders hold special meeting
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are demanding that Gainesville city leaders abolish the police department’s K-9 unit.
Gainesville city leaders are holding a special meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday evening.
A demonstrative rally is also scheduled for right outside City Hall at 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Members of groups including the Alachua County Labor Coalition will be there to meet commissioners
