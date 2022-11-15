Alachua County Commission will have a swearing-in ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners will hold a swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

Judge Denise R. Ferrero will swear in commissioner elect Mary Alford.

Ferrero will also swear in commissioner elect Marihelen H. Wheeler.

Judge Walter Green will be Swearing in commissioner elect Ken Cornell.

The event is open to the public, and masks are recommended for vulnerable citizens.

