FAU upsets Gator men’s basketball team, 76-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The visiting Florida Atlantic Owls connected on 13-of-24 three-point attempts to knock off the Florida men’s basketball team on Monday night, 76-74 before a stunned crowd at the O’Connell Center. UF took its first defeat in season one under new head coach Todd Golden after opening the year with wins over Stony Brook and Kennesaw State.

Colin Castleton dominated on both ends for the Gators, scoring 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five blocks. Will Richard and Kyle Lofton added 14 points each, while Kowacie Reeves put in 11 points. But the rest of the Gators combined to score only five points. Florida shot just 38.2 percent from the field.

The Owls were led by Michael Forrest’s 20 points off the bench. Forrest and Johnell Davis combined to sink 8-of-13 from outside the arc. FAU also committed just nine turnovers to give former UF assistant coach Dusty May a victory in his return to Gainesville.

Florida (2-1) looks to regroup on Friday when it travels to rival Florida State.

