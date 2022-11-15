Foundation at Florida Gateway College will have its annual giving day

The foundation at Florida Gateway College will hold their annual giving day on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The hope to raise $75,000 to commemorate Florida Gateway College’s 75th year.

More than $20 million was raised support Florida Gateway College and its students since the start of the foundation.

The giving day event will be held at 443 E Duval St in downtown Lake City.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., food trucks will be serving lunch with a $25 lunch donation.

