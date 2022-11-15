Gainesville City Commission will meet to figure out a plan to attract charter officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting is meant to figure out plan to attract charter officers.

The commission needs to approve a recruitment plan and initiate the search.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, and it starts at 4 p.m.

At this meeting, commissioners will discuss the appointment of an interim city auditor.

