Gainesville City Commission will meet to figure out a plan to attract charter officers
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting is meant to figure out plan to attract charter officers.
The commission needs to approve a recruitment plan and initiate the search.
The meeting will be held at City Hall, and it starts at 4 p.m.
At this meeting, commissioners will discuss the appointment of an interim city auditor.
