Gainesville City Commission will meet to figure out a plan to attract charter officers

The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting is meant to figure out plan to attract charter officers.

The commission needs to approve a recruitment plan and initiate the search.

TRENDING: Lake City Police seize over 300 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop

The meeting will be held at City Hall, and it starts at 4 p.m.

At this meeting, commissioners will discuss the appointment of an interim city auditor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Gainesville City Commission will meet to figure out a plan to attract charter officers
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Alachua County Commission will have a swearing-in ceremony
Alachua County Commission will have a swearing-in ceremony