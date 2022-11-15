Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members approved improvements vital to renting out the facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is another step forward to use the medical facility that once housed the Lake Shore Hospital.

Hospital Authority members Monday night approved improvements deemed vital to renting out the facility. That includes repairs to the elevator and fire systems.

They also learned that staffers are moving closer to reaching a contract with emergency management physicians at Lake Shore, but it would not be ready to be approved by their next meeting in December.

