Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight.

For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway.

The vehicle collided with a tree and the driver died at the scene.

