Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight.
For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway.
The vehicle collided with a tree and the driver died at the scene.
