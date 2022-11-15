Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are trying to figure out what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight.

For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway.

The vehicle collided with a tree and the driver died at the scene.

