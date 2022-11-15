Man in Marion County was arrested on animal abuse charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Marion County after they say he punched a dog and then threw the dog down some steps.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested Deanta Bridges, 27, on animal abuse charges.

On Friday, deputies investigated a disturbance at a home on SE 149th place.

Bridges left in a vehicle before deputies got there, but was later found and arrested.

On top of the animal abuse charge, Bridges also faces charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

