Man in Marion County was arrested on animal abuse charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Marion County after they say he punched a dog and then threw the dog down some steps.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested Deanta Bridges, 27, on animal abuse charges.

On Friday, deputies investigated a disturbance at a home on SE 149th place.

TRENDING: Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

Bridges left in a vehicle before deputies got there, but was later found and arrested.

On top of the animal abuse charge, Bridges also faces charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.