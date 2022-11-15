Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala.

City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.

The alcohol would have to be sold by existing businesses during special events permitted by the city.

Commissioner Monty Farnsworth was the only “no” vote, citing concerns with liability.

