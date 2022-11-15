One Class at a Time: Gigi Beckham

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Gigi Beckham is a second grade teacher at Archer Elementary.

She has been at the school for 10 years, spending 9 of them in first grade.

This year she moved to second grade with her students to continue teaching them. “I had this amazing class so I took them with me to second grade. I’m looping up” said Beckham.

Beckham described her students and team at archer as family.

15 years ago she began a pajama fund where she buys all of her students pajamas to wear around Christmas time together, “All the kids receive a pair of pajamas at Christmas time, and then the day before we let out for Christmas break, we all wear the pajamas and go around the school caroling and handoff little hot chocolates that we make. The kids have a ball passing them out” said Beckham.

This is Beckham’s last year teaching but it is no doubt that her impact will last around the schools campus.

“Mrs. Beckham has been a main stay at Archer. She is a teacher that families just love. They always want their kids to be in her class. She’s been with these kids for two years. She had in first grade and now second grade with her, they actually talked her into not retiring so she can come to second grade with them. So she’s a very special teacher. She loves the kids like their her own” said principal, Libby Hartwell.

