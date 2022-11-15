Palatka teen convicted of shooting two people during robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old from Palatka has been found guilty for shooting two people with a stolen gun.

Timothy Alphonso Scott was 15 when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot two victims in a planned robbery.

One of those victims identified Scott, after waking up from a coma.

Deputies say Scott was arrested several times for gun-related violent crimes, including burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

