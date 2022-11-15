Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County won the Veterans Outreach Award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County agency that trains service dogs for veterans free of charge is the big winner of a national competition sponsored by Land Rover.

During their defender service awards gala in New York state over the weekend, Patriot Service Dogs won the Veterans Outreach Award.

They beat out groups from across the US and Canada.

Patriot Service Dogs wins a 2023 Land Rover SUV and $25,000.

