North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School.

“There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”

Carr did not attend north marion, but still had a strong connection to the school. His dad was an assistant football coach and a large number of the kids at the school knew him.

“I just know that he was really loved considering how everybody was affected by it,” said another student Emily Davila.

“It’s not the first person even in the area that I know that that has gotten shot and it’s always sad, especially when they’re that young,” said Hawk. “I mean they’re just a kid they have their whole life to live, whole life ahead of them. And that just really shouldn’t happen to someone.”

Carr was reported missing the day before he was found dead.

A family member of carr’s told TV20 he was last seen getting in a car with some friends, and never came back.

Authorities determined he had been shot and opened a homicide investigation.

Hawk said this was not the first person he had know that was shot and killed, and it sometimes makes him thInk twice about where he lives.

“Sometimes, honestly it does scare me because there’s been times in my life when I haven’t lived in the best neighborhoods either and there’s stuff like that that happens in those neighborhoods, and sometimes it’s scary to know that at any point something bad could just happen to you,” said Hawk.

A worker at the school told TV20 Carr was visiting a friend’s grave who had been killed earlier that year when he was shot.

