Record-high travel numbers expected in Florida for this Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel over 50 miles next week for Thanksgiving. That’s a two percent increase from last year and the busiest weekend since 2005.

According to the Triple A Auto Club, there will be about a 15% increase in people flying, despite higher airfares. However, 89% of travelers will be driving to their destinations.

Gas prices for those driving could set a record high for the holiday weekend, as they are currently twenty cents per gallon more than last year. Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says higher prices do not appear to be changing Floridians plans for Thanksgiving.

According to Jenkins of the AAA Auto Club, ”We have seen a lot of inflationary pressures throughout the year, higher gas prices and other expenses. Regardless of all that, we are seeing very strong travel numbers, back at pre-pandemic levels. Floridians really want to reconnect with their family and friends and they’re willing to spend the extra money to do so.”

The busiest travel day next week will be Wednesday afternoon. Nationally, the most popular travel destination this year is the Greater Orlando area.

