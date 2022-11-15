Semi-truck pulling fertilizer spills onto road in Gainesville

The incident began when the driver went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning.

State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate.

The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit.

The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

RELATED:

As a result, the fertilizer spilled onto the road, blocking the exit ramp.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are trying to figure out what caused the driver to veer off the...
Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton
Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton
Semi-truck pulling fertilizer spills onto road in Gainesville
One Class at a Time: Gigi Beckham
One Class at a Time: Gigi Beckham