Semi-truck pulling fertilizer spills onto road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning.

State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate.

The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit.

The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

As a result, the fertilizer spilled onto the road, blocking the exit ramp.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

