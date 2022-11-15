Suwannee Middle School students visit TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalists of the next generation visited TV20 to learn about what it takes to cover local news.

We hosted the TV production class from Suwannee Middle School on Tuesday.

The students got a chance to stand behind the anchor desk and pose on the green screen. They also got a special behind-the-scenes tour of our control room.

