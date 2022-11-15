Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday.

It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road.

Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better fit for a college town.

The transition from Grub to Hopdoddy took just 9 days, with the Grub location officially ending its service on November 5.

The menu consists of burgers made from humanely and sustainably raised Certified Piedmontese Beef, 100% grass-fed, regenerative bison, and cage-free chicken.

As the ‘Hop’ in their name suggests, they also serve local and craft beers.

