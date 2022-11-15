TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.

In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:

“First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.

I will be taking a leave of absence because I was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

This will be my last day on air until I return in mid-February of next year.

At this time, I have more questions than answers, but as a Christian, I know this battle is His.

‘If He brought me to it, He will bring me through it,’ and this battle is already won.

That is why I can say with complete confidence, I will be back as your morning and noon anchor in time, healthy, and better than ever.”

