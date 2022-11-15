UF wide receiver Trent Whittemore to enter transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville native and Florida wide reciever Trent Whittemore posted on social media on Monday night he intends to transfer for his graduate season. Despite being listed as a redshirt sophomore in terms of football eligibility, Whittemore is in his fourth year in the Florida program.

Whittemore, who played high school football at Buchholz High School, saw his playing time decrease under new head coach Billy Napier. He only has four catches for 87 yards this fall, including a long of 33 yards. In 2021, he was a bigger piece of the puzzle, hauling in 19 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.

In other Gator news, freshman running back Trevor Etienne was voted SEC Freshman of the Week following his 101-yard effort versus South Carolina. Etienne’s performance included an 85-yard touchdown. And guard O’Cyrus Torrence was chosen as SEC Co-Lineman of the Week, becoming the first Gator to claim consecutive offensive lineman of the week honors in the same season. Florida plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon.

