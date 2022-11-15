West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized.

Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year.

The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year.

Both are now Marion County’s nominees for the statewide contest to find florida’s principal and assistant principal of the year.

