Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is relying on the voter approved extra property tax to help balance the books.

The One Mill Tax generates about $17 million a year.

Tuesday night, the school board voted to tap more than $5 million from that to pay for staffing originally in the district’s operating budget.

This would restore a proper ending fund balance for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The board also voted to ask the state to apply 4.5 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to general fund expenses for the 2021-22 budget.

