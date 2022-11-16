The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend

The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend and starts around 6:30 pm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend.

The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday.

The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm.

The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll feature three entertainment zones downtown all with live music and performers, as well as more than 100 vendors.

TRENDING: Columbia County Report: Funding moves forward on solar pool heating project

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

TV20 MeldonLaw Scholar Athlete: Jalyn Stout, Santa Fe
P.K. Yonge swimmer Gwen Shahboz signs with Tulane
Suwannee County Health Department Rabies Alert (gfx)
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored for saving a man's life.
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored