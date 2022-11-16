The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend.
The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday.
The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm.
The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll feature three entertainment zones downtown all with live music and performers, as well as more than 100 vendors.
