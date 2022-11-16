Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing a blind veteran has sent a notice of intent to pursue damages against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after the man’s cane was mistaken for a pistol.

James Hodges is pursuing damages resulting from the “egregious, and excessive acts of its officers.” On Oct. 31, Hodges was detained, searched, and arrested by Officer Jayme Gohde and Sergeant Randall Harrison while he walked home from jury duty.

RELATED: Partner of arrested visually impaired veteran speaks

Body camera video shows the exchange between Gohde and Hodges when she mistook the folded-up cane in his back pocket for a gun. Hodges explained to the deputy that the item was a cane and even showed it to her.

A man was charged with resisting an officer after a deputy mistook his cane for a gun

RELATED: Columbia County Sherriff apologizes to blind veteran after arrest, suspends deputies

The legal team says the sheriff’s office violated Hodges’ constitutional rights when the deputies then continued to question the man and demand his I.D. Hodges refused and was arrested on a charge of resisting an officer.

Hodges then spent more than 24 hours behind bars.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office disciplined both offices with short suspensions and additional training.

According to the notice, Hodges seeks compensatory damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of use of personal property, loss of earnings, loss of liberty, out-of-pocket expenses as a result of his arrest and booking, embarrassment, and deprivation of his civil and Constitutional Rights. The sheriff’s office and the City of Lake City are named in the notice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra
SABRINA LYNN SANCLEMENTE
MCSO searching for missing woman
Marion County crash leaves one dead.
FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra
Art Adkins tells us about a unique tool that’s been useful for over 6,000 years.
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Anvil