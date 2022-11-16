Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for saving a mans life.
The American Police Hall of Fame lifesaving award was presented to deputy Trinton Lovell during last night’s Bradford County commission meeting.
On August 10th, a driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to hit a tree.
His arm was bleeding.
Deputy Lovell responded and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding, and gave tahe man first aid until paramedics got there.
