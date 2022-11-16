Columbia County Report: Funding moves forward on solar pool heating project

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County tourism leaders are taking the plunge to help the high school’s swimming and diving teams and Florida Gateway College is tallying the money they raised for their day of giving in this week’s Columbia County Report.

Community Pool Heating

The longtime push to heat the pool at the Jared Allison Aquatic Center in Lake City got a boost from the Tourism Development Council on Wednesday.

Board members voted to contribute $10,000 to the project. The money is contingent on the school district also pitching in money for the project.

The district is paying maintenance expenses for the pool. The Columbia County Commission has already pledged $50,000 dollars. Supporters want to install a solar-powered heating system that would cost more than $100,000.

TRENDING: Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

FGC Giving Day

Florida gateway college enjoyed a successful “Giving Day” on Tuesday, taking in pledges of more than 100,000. The goal was $75,000, to commemorate the school’s 75th anniversary.

School officials say they finished with about $96,000, but a supporter chipped in at the last minute to make the final amount six figures.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.