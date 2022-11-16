Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project

The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a solar power project on Wednesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The project is to heat the school systems’ Aquatic Center in Lake City.

It will start at 11 a.m.

It will be held at 971 W Duval St suite 145 in Lake City.

The solar panels would cost about $91,000 to install plus another $20,000 for the added material cost, permits, clearing and prepping the property, and fencing.

The Aquatic Center members are asking for any money the council can offer.

