Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a solar power project on Wednesday.

The project is to heat the school systems’ Aquatic Center in Lake City.

It will start at 11 a.m.

It will be held at 971 W Duval St suite 145 in Lake City.

The solar panels would cost about $91,000 to install plus another $20,000 for the added material cost, permits, clearing and prepping the property, and fencing.

The Aquatic Center members are asking for any money the council can offer.

