FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and a car.

The roadway was closed during much of the morning commute but has since reopened.

Troopers say multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

TRENDING: Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.