FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra

Marion County crash leaves one dead.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and a car.

The roadway was closed during much of the morning commute but has since reopened.

Troopers say multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

